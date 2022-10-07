India agency raids liquor companies in money laundering probe

South Asia

Reuters
07 October, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 04:20 pm

Related News

India agency raids liquor companies in money laundering probe

Reuters
07 October, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 04:20 pm
Liquor Policy Case: ED Raids At 35 Places Across Delhi, Punjab, Hyderabad. Photo: India Today
Liquor Policy Case: ED Raids At 35 Places Across Delhi, Punjab, Hyderabad. Photo: India Today

India's federal financial crime agency on Friday raided several liquor companies and suppliers and distributors in a money laundering investigation that the party ruling the capital has criticised as politically motivated, media reported.

The agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is investigating suspected irregularities in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government's liquor policy, after a government official issued a report in July in which he suggested the policy benefited private liquor retailers by offering them discounts at the cost of the exchequer, media reported.

Delhi's federally appointed lieutenant governor then recommended an investigation by the ED and the federal Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the policy.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia of the AAP denied allegations of wrongdoing but dropped the policy late in July after the lieutenant governor called for the investigation.

"More than 500 raids, for over three months more than 300 officials of the ED and CBI are working 24 hours to find evidence against Manish Sisodia," Delhi's chief minister and AAP head Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"They are not finding anything because (he) has done nothing. For your dirty politics you are wasting time of so many officials. How will a country like this progress?"

Telephone calls and a text message from Reuters to the ED's head office and an agency official went unanswered.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minster Narendra Modi has welcomed the investigation and levelled accusations of corruption against the AAP-led Delhi government.

The AAP - its name in Hindi means "common man" - emerged in 2012 out of an anti-corruption movement and went on to win power in the capital, home to 20 million people, in 2013.

In March, it swept a state assembly election in Punjab state, bolstering its hopes of becoming the main challenger to Modi's BJP in India's next general election, due by 2024.

The ED on Friday raided 35 locations in Delhi, Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state, and in Punjab, media reported.

The AAP said it implemented the new policy with the aim of increasing government revenues and improving customer service at liquor shops.

World+Biz

India / raid / liquor companies / Money Laundering Case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

President Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (far right) attend the Gulf Cooperation Council on 16 July in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP

The Saudi-Russian oil axis snubs Biden with production cuts

4h | Panorama
Screengrab from Agoodmovietowatch website

Fun websites to stop you from doom-scrolling – Part 3

5h | Splash
Sketch: TBS

With great growth, comes a great need for a national logistics development policy

7h | Panorama
Porcupines are threatened, being poached for stomach contents called bezoar. Photo Smithsonian Zoo

Into the remarkable world of reclusive, resilient porcupines

7h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Initiatives taken to build a plastic waste free country

Initiatives taken to build a plastic waste free country

4h | Videos
Can you become a father by marrying again and again?

Can you become a father by marrying again and again?

4h | Videos
Munshiganj's Idrakpur Fort gaining popularity among people

Munshiganj's Idrakpur Fort gaining popularity among people

4h | Videos
The story of a specially-abled teacher

The story of a specially-abled teacher

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO