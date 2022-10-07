India abstains on resolutions on Sri Lanka and Xinjiang at UNHRC

South Asia

Hindustan Times
07 October, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 11:35 am

Related News

India abstains on resolutions on Sri Lanka and Xinjiang at UNHRC

The Indian side didn’t offer an explanation on its decision to abstain on the draft resolution seeking a debate on the human rights situation in China’s Xinjiang region

Hindustan Times
07 October, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 11:35 am
Twenty members of the 47-strong UNHRC voted in favour of the resolution on Sri Lanka. Photo: Collected
Twenty members of the 47-strong UNHRC voted in favour of the resolution on Sri Lanka. Photo: Collected

India on Thursday abstained on a resolution at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) promoting human rights in Sri Lanka but urged the government in Colombo to deliver on commitments towards the Tamil minority.

India also abstained on a draft resolution at the UNHRC calling for a debate on the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang region.

While explaining India's vote on the resolution on promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka, Indra Mani Pandey, the country's permanent representative in Geneva, said that the progress made so far by the Sri Lankan government to meet the aspirations of the Tamil minority "remains inadequate".

"In finding a lasting and effective solution for peace and reconciliation in Sri Lanka, India has always been guided by the two fundamental principles of support to the aspirations of the Tamils for equality, justice, dignity and peace and unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Sri Lanka," Pandey said.

"While we have taken note of the commitments by the government of Sri Lanka on issues of implementation of the commitments in the spirit of the 13th Constitutional Amendment, meaningful devolution and the early conduct of provincial elections, we believe that the progress towards the same remains inadequate," he said.

"Accordingly, we urge the government of Sri Lanka to work meaningfully towards early implementation of these commitments," he added.

Pandey also noted that India has "substantively contributed" to the relief, rehabilitation, re-settlement and reconstruction process in Sri Lanka since 2009. Since January this year, India has "provided unprecedented assistance" to the people of Sri Lanka to face the challenges of the recent economic crisis, he said.

Achieving prosperity for all Sri Lankans and "realising the legitimate aspirations of Tamils of Sri Lanka for prosperity, dignity and peace are two sides of the same coin", Pandey pointed out.

Twenty members of the 47-strong UNHRC voted in favour of the resolution on Sri Lanka, while seven opposed it. Twenty members, including India, Japan, Indonesia and Malaysia, abstained.

The Indian side didn't offer an explanation on its decision to abstain on the draft resolution seeking a debate on the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang region.

The ultimate vote went in favour of China, with 19 members of the UNHRC opposing the resolution and 11 members, including India, Malaysia and Ukraine, abstaining.

The resolution was supported by France, Germany, Japan and the Netherlands.

People familiar with the matter said India has traditionally voted against of abstained on such country-specific resolutions at the UNHRC. It is understood that China's presence within the UNHRC was a factor in the decision, since any backing for the Xinjiang issue by India could have led to similar moves by China on other issues.

The draft resolution on the situation in Xinjiang was presented by a group comprising Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the UK and the US, and was co-sponsored by other countries such as Turkey.

The resolution was a follow-up to a recent report by former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet that exposed a wide range of human rights violations in Xinjiang.

 

Top News / World+Biz

India / Sri Lanka / UNHRC / Xinjiang

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrab from Agoodmovietowatch website

Fun websites to stop you from doom-scrolling – Part 3

44m | Splash
Sketch: TBS

With great growth, comes a great need for a national logistics development policy

2h | Panorama
Porcupines are threatened, being poached for stomach contents called bezoar. Photo Smithsonian Zoo

Into the remarkable world of reclusive, resilient porcupines

2h | Earth
The plastic waste road in Gazipur was constructed by LGED with technical support from Greenbud. Photo: Courtesy

Greenbud: When protecting the environment is the business

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The story of a specially-abled teacher

The story of a specially-abled teacher

15h | Videos
James Bond marks 60 years on the silver screen

James Bond marks 60 years on the silver screen

15h | Videos
James Webb Space Telescope captures Neptune's rings

James Webb Space Telescope captures Neptune's rings

15h | Videos
'Afternoon nap', beneficial or harmful

'Afternoon nap', beneficial or harmful

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO