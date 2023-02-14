Income Tax department conducts ‘survey’ at BBC office in Delhi

South Asia

Hindustan Times
14 February, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 01:53 pm

Related News

Income Tax department conducts ‘survey’ at BBC office in Delhi

Hindustan Times
14 February, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 01:53 pm
Signage is seen at BBC Broadcasting House offices and recording studios, London, Britain, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Signage is seen at BBC Broadcasting House offices and recording studios, London, Britain, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Teams from the Indian Income Tax department were at the BBC office in New Delhi on Tuesday in what officials from the department described as a "survey".

The visit from tax officials comes less than a month after the BBC released a two-part documentary, India: The Modi Question, which looked at the 2002 Gujarat riots, and was dismissed as the Indian government as "propaganda".

A Central Board of Direct Taxes official confirmed to HT that officials were at the BBC office in New Delhi. "It is a survey and not a raid," he said.

A second official said that the department was investigating "certain matters related to BBC based on definite inputs of some irregularities". "Surveys are conducted to ascertain these irregularities. Only after completion of survey, it would be ascertained whether there are any deliberate irregularities or not," the second official said, asking not to be named.

Officials reached the office a little before noon on Tuesday, with assistance of the seventh battalion of the Delhi Police. To be sure, the officials did not draw any link between the documentary and the survey.

In January, when the documentary on the Gujarat riots was released, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) questioned its motives, and said it lacked objectivity. "It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it. This is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, the lack of objectivity, and a continuing colonial mindset, is blatantly visible," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at the time.

Defending its documentary, BBC said: "The documentary series examines the tensions between India's Hindu majority and Muslim minority and explores the politics of Mr Modi in relation to those tensions."

 

Top News / World+Biz

India / BBC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

2h | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

4h | Panorama
We are paying more attention to work-life balance than we used to do, and rightly so. Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is one of the latest examples. Photo: Bloomberg

Quitting while on top

1d | Panorama
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China Clones Super Cow

China Clones Super Cow

1h | TBS Stories
Ways to Save Money on a Low Income

Ways to Save Money on a Low Income

2h | TBS Stories
PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

16h | TBS Stories
How to use ChatGPT?

How to use ChatGPT?

17h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4
Photo: BSS
Transport

Over 92% work of metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part completed

5
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed