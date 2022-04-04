Imran Khan names US official who threatened him

South Asia

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 11:07 am

Related News

Imran Khan names US official who threatened him

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 11:07 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday disclosed the details about a threat he said he had been facing since early last month.

Imran Khan said that the United States had sent a threatening message through Pakistan's envoy.

He reported that during a meeting with Pakistan's Ambassador Asad Majeed, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu had warned that there might be implications if he survived the opposition's no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

After the house was prorogued on Sunday, a number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders rushed to the prime minister's office and felicitated hin on the "success of his surprise move", reports Dawn.

Addressing them on television Imran Khan said that when the National Security Council (NSC) had condemned the involvement of an external force in no-trust resolution, counting (of votes on the motion) had become "irrelevant".

The Pakistan prime minister said he had reports that PTI dissidents had frequented the (US) embassy. "What were the reasons that the people, who have left us, met people of the embassy frequently in the last few days," he wondered.

He termed the deputy speaker's ruling as "shocking" to the opposition. Imran Khan said the opposition was unable to understand what had happened.

If he had told them (opposition) about his surprise a day earlier, they would not have been shocked this much, he added.

Top News

Pakistan PM Imran Khan / United States / threat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Rising military spending in the ‘return of geopolitics’

37m | Panorama
Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

22h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

1d | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

13h | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

14h | Videos
Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

14h | Videos
Tesla phone model Pi

Tesla phone model Pi

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

5
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online