Imran Khan's sister Aleema says Pakistani people's right to vote being taken away

Pakistan ex-prime minister Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan claims that the right to vote is being taken away from the people of Pakistan.

Over 240 million people voted in Pakistan's closely contested election on Thursday, but days later the country faces instability as results failed to produce a clear winner, reports SBS News.

Both Khan and his main rival, three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, declared victory, increasing uncertainty over who will form the next government. The results mean the parties must enter coalition talks, only prolonging the instability.

Aleema said the disputed outcome is proof of change in the country, inspired by her convicted brother who she believes will prevail.

"I think Imran Khan predicted months ago that when people make a decision that they want change, there is nothing that can stop them," she told SBS News.

She also believes there were attempts to "massively rig" the election, pointing to the ban of PTI's cricket bat symbol before the election.

"You have to keep in mind that 15 million people in Pakistan cannot read. They depend on a symbol. He had a bat as a symbol," she said.

"They're actually depriving the people of Pakistan of their right to vote."

Aleema said some independents had suddenly found the results of their victory were being overturned.

"We have no idea where this will go because you're basically stealing the people's vote and their right to select the candidate."

She said people of Pakistan, including a lot of young voters, fought back by learning hundreds of symbols from kettles to wheelchairs for the independent candidates backed by PTI.

"We need to hold fair and free elections. That's all he [Imran Khan] ever asked for."

Aleema Khan's latest remarks come days after she was summoned by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on charges of "anti-state" speech.

On 4 February, FIA initiated an inquiry against her for allegedly "creating a divide" between the people and the Pakistani armed forces and summoned Aleema, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Times, Imran Khan's elder sister Rubina Khan said, "My brother has been in prison since May 2023, and two of my sisters must appear before the courts in different places throughout the country on charges of terrorism, and now also on charges of cybercrime."

The charge against Aleema Khan, according to a document that Rubina showed to the Times, is "spreading anti-state hate material through electronic and print media, insulting various state institutions and driving a wedge between the Pakistani army and the people."

She said her other sister is facing corruption charges for purchasing a piece of barren land adjacent to her farm in order to plant some palm trees.