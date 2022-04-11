Imran Khan's party to resign en masse from Pak National Assembly

South Asia

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 03:33 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan Monday decided to resign from the National Assembly en masse, saying he will not sit in the assembly with these corrupt people, Geo News reported.

According to sources, some members of Imran's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) parliamentary party meeting advised Imran Khan not to resign and said that they should fight the Opposition in the assembly and not leave the field empty.

At this, the former Pak PM said, "we will not sit in this assembly under any circumstances, if none of you resign, I will be the first member to resign from the assembly."

Referring to the countrywide protests last night, Imran Khan said that everyone must have understood the power of PTI.

In another major development, the PTI has also decided to boycott the election of the prime minister for which they have nominated former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Comments

