Imran Khan's party announces mass resignations from Pak National Assembly

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Monday decided to resign from the National Assembly, minutes before the election for the new prime minister is scheduled to place.

The decision was taken in a party's parliamentary meeting, which was chaired by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, at the Parliament House today afternoon.

"The parliamentary party has decided to resign from the assemblies against the imported government," PTI Central Information Secretary Farrukh Habib confirmed in a tweet.

Former Pak PM said, "we will not sit in this assembly under any circumstances, if none of you resign, I will be the first member to resign from the assembly."

Referring to the countrywide protests last night, Imran Khan said that everyone must have understood the power of PTI.

In another major development, the PTI has also decided to boycott the election of the prime minister for which they have nominated former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.