'This is Imran Khan’s new Pakistan?': Ex-wife's dig after her car was fired at

South Asia

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 08:42 am

Related News

'This is Imran Khan’s new Pakistan?': Ex-wife's dig after her car was fired at

Following the incident, taking to Twitter, Reham asked if this is "This is Imran Khan’s New Pakistan?"

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 08:42 am
Imran Khan (Right) and his former wife Reham Khan (Left). Picture: Collected
Imran Khan (Right) and his former wife Reham Khan (Left). Picture: Collected

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's former wife and British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan on Monday (4 January) claimed that unknown assailants opened fire on her car in Islamabad , while it was also stopped at gunpoint. 

Reham Khan claimed that two armed men riding motorcyclists fired gunshots at her car while she was on her way home in Islamabad after attending her nephew's wedding, reports Geo TV. 

Taking to Twitter, Reham asked if this is "This is Imran Khan's New Pakistan?"

Reham also criticised the incumbent Pakistani government, saying that the "so-called government should be held accountable for the cowardly attack" on her car.

"I choose to live & die like the average Pakistani in Pakistan. Whether it was a cowardly targeted attack or just the state of lawlessness on the main highway of the twin cities…this so-called government should be held accountable for it! For my homeland, I can take a bullet!" her tweet read.  

Top News / World+Biz

Reham Khan / Imran Khan / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

19h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Collected

Rub away odour with Amco’s stainless steel bar

21h | Brands
Every department at Olympic Industries Ltd installed heat and steam recovery systems in the machineries to save fuel. Photo: Courtesy

For CSR, Olympic Industries took it upon themselves to go green

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Nintendo Switch: Reviving the era of handheld console gaming 

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

18h | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

18h | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

1d | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report