'This is Imran Khan’s new Pakistan?': Ex-wife's dig after her car was fired at

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's former wife and British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan on Monday (4 January) claimed that unknown assailants opened fire on her car in Islamabad , while it was also stopped at gunpoint.

Reham Khan claimed that two armed men riding motorcyclists fired gunshots at her car while she was on her way home in Islamabad after attending her nephew's wedding, reports Geo TV.

On the way back from my nephew's marriage my car just got fired at & two men on a motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint!! I had just changed vehicles.

My PS & driver were in the car. This is Imran Khan's New Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs & the greedy!! January 2, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Reham asked if this is "This is Imran Khan's New Pakistan?"

Reham also criticised the incumbent Pakistani government, saying that the "so-called government should be held accountable for the cowardly attack" on her car.

"I choose to live & die like the average Pakistani in Pakistan. Whether it was a cowardly targeted attack or just the state of lawlessness on the main highway of the twin cities…this so-called government should be held accountable for it! For my homeland, I can take a bullet!" her tweet read.