Imran Khan, wife barred from travelling abroad

South Asia

TBS Report
26 May, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 09:39 am

Related News

Imran Khan, wife barred from travelling abroad

TBS Report
26 May, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 09:39 am
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, are among the dozens of party leaders and activists who have been recently added to the no-fly list.

These names have been placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) — a controversial substitute for the Exit Control List, better known as ECL, reports Dawn.

According to sources, the initiative was taken at the request of different institutions of federal and provincial governments, including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the police.

Multiple Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, the party led by Imran Khan, and former lawmakers and workers have been placed on the list due to their alleged involvement in the 9 May riots that erupted after Khan's arrest, official sources said.

Prominent PTI leaders placed on the no-fly list included Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Maleeka Bokhari, Qasim Suri, Asad Qaiser, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Aslam Iqbal, says Dawn.

In the wake of a recent police crackdown, several PTI leaders had tried to fly abroad but they had been stopped on orders of the relevant authorities. Since the riots, thousands of party workers and leaders have been arrested which have led many to quit the party in fear of getting arrested. According to earlier reports, some have gone into hiding as well.

On Tuesday, approximately 700 names of PTI leaders were handed to the FIA to prevent them from leaving Pakistan for a month.

A day later, on Wednesday, the Rawalpindi district police asked the federal government to place the names of 245 PTI activists, who are in custody of the FIA, on the PNIL.

 

World+Biz

Imran Khan / Bushra Bibi / No-fly List

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Esquire has a large chrome grille taking up all of the front, which makes the car look more bold and premium. The Voxy is made to look more sporty with less chrome bits and angular black bits. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Voxy & Esquire: Multi-purpose vehicles done right

1h | Wheels
How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

23h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'We could invest and mobilise $5 billion in the next five years': IFC Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

15h | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

18h | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

18h | TBS Stories
Overcome disappointment and place on the Forbes list

Overcome disappointment and place on the Forbes list

14h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss