Imran Khan to take legal action against Pakistan news channel

South Asia

ANI/HT
17 November, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 02:29 pm

Related News

Imran Khan to take legal action against Pakistan news channel

ANI/HT
17 November, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 02:29 pm
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir/File Photo

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that he will take legal action against Pakistani channel "Geo News", its anchor Shahzaib Khanzada and Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor for levelling baseless allegations against him for selling an expensive wristwatch that he bought from Toshakhana, ARY News reported.

This comes a day after businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor claimed that Farah Khan, a close friend of Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, met with him in Dubai and sold him the expensive Graff wristwatch, which was gifted by the Saudi Crown Prince to Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan, as quoted by ARY News, said, "Enough is enough. Yesterday Geo and Khanzada supported by Handlers slandered me through a baseless story cooked up by a known fraudster and internationally wanted criminal."

The former prime minister further said following the allegations he has spoken to the lawyers and plans to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada and the fraudster not only in Pakistan but also in the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

On Tuesday, Zahoor claimed that Farah Khan met with him in Dubai and was instantly interested because the luxury watches were "rare and priceless".

"[She] told me the history of the watch and said that they were gifted to Imran Khan by the Saudi prince. She said she wanted to sell these on Imran and his wife's behalf," Dawn quoted Zahoor as saying.

Zahoor recalled that he was in awe after seeing the watch because it was a "limited edition piece, very rare in the world". He said he got an appraisal of the watch done as well, according to Dawn.

"They [the PTI] wanted to sell the watch for USD 4 to USD 5 million, but after negotiations, I purchased it for USD 2 million," he said, adding that the payments were made in cash on Farah Khan's insistence.

The Toshakhana issue over the sale of state gifts received by Imran Khan became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making "false statements and incorrect declaration."

"In March 2019, former accountability minister Shahzad Akbar said that he had a set of watches and if I was interested, I should reach out to Farah [Khan] (a close aide of Imran's wife Bushra Bibi) as she needed help and didn't have any asset buyer," Dawn quoted Zahoor as saying in an interview with Geo News.

World+Biz

Imran Khan / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

4h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

4h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

5h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

18h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

19h | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

19h | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday