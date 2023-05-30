Imran Khan summoned for questioning over attacks on Pakistan army properties

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 10:23 am

Security officers escort Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan May 12, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan May 12, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Imran Khan has been summoned by a joint investigation team (JIT) that is probing the attack on Lahore Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) on 9 May.

Khan has been asked to appear before the JIT at the Qilla Gujjar police headquarters at 4 pm for questioning in a case registered with the Sarwar Road police station regarding the attack, as reported by Dawn.

He has been nominated for allegedly encouraging the attackers who set fire to the Jinnah House at the time of his arrest.

"Imran Khan is required to attend the office of the DIG Investigation to join the investigation proceedings entrusted to the JTI formed by the Punjab government," reads the summon notice.

According to reports, Lahore police chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana confirmed that the PTI chief has been summoned for questioning.

The former prime minister will be questioned to determine the extent of his involvement in the attack. Alongside Khan, a number of other senior PTI leaders and activists have been named in the FIR, as reported by Dawn.

Khan is under attack from all sides over claims his supporters were responsible for damaging military and state property. The army has said those responsible will be tried under military law, as the political crisis engulfing Khan, the government and the powerful military continues to escalate even as the country's economic situation deteriorates, says Bloomberg.

Khan has condemned the Jinnah House assault, saying it brought 'disgrace' to the country, and has denied his party workers were responsible for the 9 May violence. The former cricket star has also called for immediate talks with the government, which the ruling coalition has yet to agree to.

He was summoned after Lahore SSP Dr Anoosh Masood paid a visit to the Kot Lakhpat jail on Monday where PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid and fashion designer Khadija Shah are being held in connection with the attack

The SSP's visit came after Khan accused the caretaker Punjab government of "maltreating PTI's women supporters who were in prison".

"I have heard about the rape of PTI women political prisoners," he said on Sunday without providing any evidence.

"The nexus between the internal collusive elements and external forces to create instability has amply been exposed to the people of Pakistan," the Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, said during a visit to the Quetta Garrison, according to the military's media wing.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also weighed in against Khan with a late night Twitter post. "The terrible events of May 9 alone have cost the economy billions of rupees & are an irrefutable endorsement of his nefarious designs," he said. "He also conveniently forgets his own role in deepening economic challenges."

