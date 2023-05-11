Imran Khan to stay in Police Lines Guest House: Pak SC

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 09:22 pm

Imran Khan to stay in Police Lines Guest House: Pak SC

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 09:22 pm
FILE - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference in Shaukat Khanum hospital, where is being treated for a gunshot wound in Lahore, Pakistan, on Nov. 4, 2022. Imran Khan says a protest march toward the capital Islamabad suspended after he was wounded by a gun shot in an apparent attempt on his life will resume Tuesday. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry)
FILE - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference in Shaukat Khanum hospital, where is being treated for a gunshot wound in Lahore, Pakistan, on Nov. 4, 2022. Imran Khan says a protest march toward the capital Islamabad suspended after he was wounded by a gun shot in an apparent attempt on his life will resume Tuesday. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry)

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has said Imran Khan would be kept at the Police Lines Guest House but would not be considered a prisoner, and directed the Islamabad police chief to ensure the ex-premier's security.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said, "The government would have to guarantee Imran's security." He had a brief exchange of words with Khan before the order was issued, reports Dawn.

The top court also directed the former prime minister to approach the Islamabad High Court. It also termed PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case "unlawful" and directed him to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) tomorrow (Friday).

The orders were issued as a three-judge bench comprising the chief justice, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah resumed hearing Imran's plea against his arrest. Earlier in the day, the court had directed the National Accountability Bureau to present Imran before the court.

Subsequently, the PTI chief was presented in court amid tight security a little after 5:45pm.

