Imran Khan says 'revolution knocking at Pakistan's doorstep'

South Asia

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 04:41 pm

Related News

Imran Khan says 'revolution knocking at Pakistan's doorstep'

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 04:41 pm
Photo: REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Photo: REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has reaffirmed his call for early elections, asserting that the revolution is knocking at Pakistan's doorstep and that early elections will pave the way for political stability.

Newly elected Punjab cabinet members met with PTI chief Imran Khan and discussed political and administrative issues in the province, reports The Frontier Post.

Imran Khan congratulated the provincial cabinet members for grabbing outstanding victory in the Punjab by-polls.

During the meeting, Imran Khan reiterated the call for early elections and said that a passage should be created by organising peaceful polls. He said that PTI's victory in the Punjab by-polls exhibited the nation's confidence.

Imran Khan added that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is a practical politician and PTI will fully support him. "In Punjab, the nationals expect the fulfilment of the real independence's promise from the PTI."

The former prime minister asked the Punjab cabinet and parliamentary party to firmly stand with the nation with the narrative of real independence.

"Nation is with us and we have to go ahead for elections soon. The early election is not the requirement of the PTI but inevitable for the betterment of the country" said Imran Khan.

Addressing a public rally in Charsadda, Imran Khan once again reiterated that the only way to bring the country out of the crisis by holding free and fair elections.

"Nation wanted a peaceful revolution through the ballot and I am giving a message to everyone to let this changer happen," he said and warned that if peaceful revolution is resisted that it might change its course and eliminate all stakeholders from the game.

World+Biz

Pakistan / Imran Khan / election / revolution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Auto News of the Week 

6h | Wheels
Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

8h | Thoughts
Myanmar soldiers carry weapons in Tarlay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

'Bangladesh will have to take this to the Security Council'

7h | Interviews
The flow of high-tech products, industrial machinery and capital goods between South Korea and China topped $300 billion in 2021. Photo: Reuters

Supply chains aren’t broken, at least not everywhere

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How the crown made its way into Real Madrid badge

How the crown made its way into Real Madrid badge

8h | Videos
Will the women's football team get attention of BFF from winning SAFF Championship?

Will the women's football team get attention of BFF from winning SAFF Championship?

8h | Videos
How to reduce food budget

How to reduce food budget

8h | Videos
Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination