Imran Khan says 'revolution knocking at Pakistan's doorstep'

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has reaffirmed his call for early elections, asserting that the revolution is knocking at Pakistan's doorstep and that early elections will pave the way for political stability.

Newly elected Punjab cabinet members met with PTI chief Imran Khan and discussed political and administrative issues in the province, reports The Frontier Post.

Imran Khan congratulated the provincial cabinet members for grabbing outstanding victory in the Punjab by-polls.

During the meeting, Imran Khan reiterated the call for early elections and said that a passage should be created by organising peaceful polls. He said that PTI's victory in the Punjab by-polls exhibited the nation's confidence.

Imran Khan added that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is a practical politician and PTI will fully support him. "In Punjab, the nationals expect the fulfilment of the real independence's promise from the PTI."

The former prime minister asked the Punjab cabinet and parliamentary party to firmly stand with the nation with the narrative of real independence.

"Nation is with us and we have to go ahead for elections soon. The early election is not the requirement of the PTI but inevitable for the betterment of the country" said Imran Khan.

Addressing a public rally in Charsadda, Imran Khan once again reiterated that the only way to bring the country out of the crisis by holding free and fair elections.

"Nation wanted a peaceful revolution through the ballot and I am giving a message to everyone to let this changer happen," he said and warned that if peaceful revolution is resisted that it might change its course and eliminate all stakeholders from the game.