Imran Khan says he no longer blames US for his ouster

FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a news conference after he was wounded following a shooting incident during a long march in Wazirabad, at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Lahore, Pakistan November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Former Pakistani prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday (13 November) said he no longer "blamed" the US administration for his removal from power.

Imran Khan made the remarks during an interview with British newspaper the Financial Times.

"As far as I'm concerned it is over, it's behind me. Our relationship with the US has been as of a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we've been used like a hired gun. But for that I blame my own governments more than the US," the newspaper quoted Khan's comments on the US's role in the alleged conspiracy.

The remarks came as a surprise because ever since his removal from office through a vote of no confidence, Khan has continuously campaigned on the slogan that a foreign conspiracy led to his ouster, and that the US administration was behind it, reports Dawn.

He also termed his visit to Moscow on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia as "embarrassing".

However, he said that the trip was organised months in advance.

Imran Khan said the army could play a "constructive role" in his future plans for Pakistan.

He said that there should "be a balance" between the civil-military ties as "you cannot have an elected government which has the responsibility given by the people, while the authority lies somewhere else".

The former Pak prime minister claimed that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif was pushing the country towards disaster by "not allowing" Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif to hold transparent elections in the country.

Addressing multiple gatherings of party supporters via video link from his residence in Lahore, Imran Khan trained his guns at the elder Sharif and said the latter was not going to the polls because he was afraid of defeat at the hands of PTI.

"It is a matter of grave concern for the whole Pakistani nation that a person convicted by the Supreme Court is poised to take decisions about the future of Pakistan that includes the appointment of a new army chief," he added.

"Those installed through the 'regime change conspiracy' are running away from holding elections, knowing that they will lose [elections] against me and will not be able to save their corruption and looted money," he claimed.

Imran Khan said that the "regime change experiment" had failed but the "handlers and facilitators" were still not accepting their mistake. He alleged that the incumbent rulers never "appointed any top official on merit to ensure that their looted money should be given protection at all costs".