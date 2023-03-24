Imran Khan reaches Lahore HC seeking extension in protective bail in five cases

Imran Khan himself has been a vocal critic of Biden’s decision to pull troops from Afghan soil. Photo :Reuters

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday to request an extension of his protective bail in five cases that had been filed against him in Islamabad, including two for "vandalism" against the high court and judicial complex there, reports DAWN.com.

On 17 March, when he obtained protection bail in a total of nine cases – four of which were in Lahore – the PTI chairman received protective bail in the five cases.

His appeal is currently being heard by a two-judge panel that consists of Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Judge Anwaar Hussain.

As he arrived outside the court, Imran was asked by a reporter on whether he thought the Election Commission of Pakistan's deferral of the Punjab elections to October would be struck down by the Supreme Court.

"If the ECP decision is not quashed, how will elections take place in October?" he responded. "In this way, they can say they don't have any money."

"The law of the jungle is prevailing here," he added.

More to follow . . .