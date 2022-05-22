Imran Khan praises India for buying discounted oil from Russia

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has lauded India's foreign policy for puchasing discounted oil from Russia and not bending under "US pressure".

"Despite being part of the Quad, India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses," he tweeted.

The remark came after the Indian government reduced the price of petrol by ₹9.5 per litre and diesel by ₹7 per litre.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/O7O8wFS8jn— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 21, 2022

Imran Khan further wrote that his government was also working to achieve the same thing with the help of an independent foreign policy.

At the time, he slammed Pakistan Muslim League (N)-led government for "running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin".