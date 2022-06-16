Imran Khan owns 4 goats worth 2 lakh rupees

South Asia

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 01:14 pm

Related News

Imran Khan owns 4 goats worth 2 lakh rupees

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 01:14 pm
Pakistani opposition politician Imran Khan speaks with party leaders at his home in Bani Gala, outside Islamabad, Pakistan October 30, 2016/ Reuters
Pakistani opposition politician Imran Khan speaks with party leaders at his home in Bani Gala, outside Islamabad, Pakistan October 30, 2016/ Reuters

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has listed four goats worth 2 lakh rupees as his declared assets in the statements filed for the fiscal year ending on 30 June 2020.

According to the declaration of assets he submitted to the election commission last year, the former Pakistan PM had more than 60 million rupees in bank accounts, apart from $329,196 and 518-pound sterlings in Pakistani foreign currency accounts.

A bulk of his wealth came from real estate, Dawn reported.

His assets include six properties, the most prominent of which is his 300-Kanal villa in Banigala, a house in Lahore's Zaman Park, and around 600 acres of farmland as well as non-agricultural land.

Imran Khan neither owns a vehicle nor property outside Pakistan. He also does not have any investment.

World+Biz

Imran Khan / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

3h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

4h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

6h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

22h | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Where do all the export funds go

Where do all the export funds go

17m | Videos
Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

5h | Videos
New mocktails station in town

New mocktails station in town

6h | Videos
Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh