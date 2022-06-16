Imran Khan owns 4 goats worth 2 lakh rupees

Pakistani opposition politician Imran Khan speaks with party leaders at his home in Bani Gala, outside Islamabad, Pakistan October 30, 2016/ Reuters

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has listed four goats worth 2 lakh rupees as his declared assets in the statements filed for the fiscal year ending on 30 June 2020.

According to the declaration of assets he submitted to the election commission last year, the former Pakistan PM had more than 60 million rupees in bank accounts, apart from $329,196 and 518-pound sterlings in Pakistani foreign currency accounts.

A bulk of his wealth came from real estate, Dawn reported.

His assets include six properties, the most prominent of which is his 300-Kanal villa in Banigala, a house in Lahore's Zaman Park, and around 600 acres of farmland as well as non-agricultural land.

Imran Khan neither owns a vehicle nor property outside Pakistan. He also does not have any investment.