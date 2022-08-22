Imran Khan moves Islamabad HC for pre-arrest bail in terrorism case

FILE PHOTO: Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gestures while addressing his supporters during a campaign meeting ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan moved to the Islamabad High Court on Monday (22 August) seeking pre-arrest bail after he was booked in a terrorism case for "threatening" a female judge and senior police officers at a public rally.

Imran Khan was booked on Sunday (21 August) under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments at his Islamabad rally on Saturday (20 August), reports The Dawn.

Earlier on Monday, Imran Khan's lawyers, Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry, filed a petition seeking pre-arrest bail on his behalf in the Islamabad High Court.

The plea further alleged that the government had decided to "cross all limits" to arrest Imran "under false accusations" and was "hell-bent to sort out the petitioner and his party at all costs".

The Pak government, in an illegal effort to settle a political score, has decided to "illegally and unlawfully victimise" the petitioner, it said, adding that the government had registered 17 FIRs against Imran.

It further said the most recent FIR against was "politically motivated", in which Imran had been "falsely" involved with "mala fide intention and ulterior motives to humiliate" him.

Moreover, the plea highlighted that the FIR was registered after an "unexplained inordinate delay of 24 hours".

"The contents of the FIR reflect that the alleged offence is not made out. The case in hand is of further inquiry".

The plea contended the case was based on "surmises and conjectures" and that no evidence was available on record against Imran in connection with the case.

It also contended that there was no "direct or indirect" evidence available on record against Imran in the case, which created "serious doubt in the prosecution story".

It went on to say that Imran was a respectable citizen and "a sheer apprehension of his imminent arrest would cause humiliation and unjustified harassment". It stated that there was "no likelihood" of Imran absconding or tampering with prosecution evidence if granted protective bail.