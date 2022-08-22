Imran Khan moves Islamabad HC for pre-arrest bail in terrorism case

South Asia

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 02:15 pm

Related News

Imran Khan moves Islamabad HC for pre-arrest bail in terrorism case

Imran Khan was booked on Sunday (21 August) under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments at his Islamabad rally on Saturday (20 August)

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 02:15 pm
FILE PHOTO: Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gestures while addressing his supporters during a campaign meeting ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gestures while addressing his supporters during a campaign meeting ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan moved to the Islamabad High Court on Monday (22 August) seeking pre-arrest bail after he was booked in a terrorism case for "threatening" a female judge and senior police officers at a public rally.

Imran Khan was booked on Sunday (21 August) under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments at his Islamabad rally on Saturday (20 August), reports The Dawn. 

Earlier on Monday, Imran Khan's lawyers, Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry, filed a petition seeking pre-arrest bail on his behalf in the Islamabad High Court.

Imran Khan charged under terrorism act

The plea further alleged that the government had decided to "cross all limits" to arrest Imran "under false accusations" and was "hell-bent to sort out the petitioner and his party at all costs".

The Pak government, in an illegal effort to settle a political score, has decided to "illegally and unlawfully victimise" the petitioner, it said, adding that the government had registered 17 FIRs against Imran.

It further said the most recent FIR against was "politically motivated", in which Imran had been "falsely" involved with "mala fide intention and ulterior motives to humiliate" him.

Moreover, the plea highlighted that the FIR was registered after an "unexplained inordinate delay of 24 hours".

"The contents of the FIR reflect that the alleged offence is not made out. The case in hand is of further inquiry".

The plea contended the case was based on "surmises and conjectures" and that no evidence was available on record against Imran in connection with the case.

It also contended that there was no "direct or indirect" evidence available on record against Imran in the case, which created "serious doubt in the prosecution story".

It went on to say that Imran was a respectable citizen and "a sheer apprehension of his imminent arrest would cause humiliation and unjustified harassment". It stated that there was "no likelihood" of Imran absconding or tampering with prosecution evidence if granted protective bail.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Imran Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

6h | Thoughts
Just as Vito Corleone realised too late which rival Don was pulling the strings against him, it looks ever more as though the oil price has been driving markets all along. Photo: Bloomberg

'The Godfather' insight on what’s driving markets

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Reporting during crisis: Can the media affect macroeconomic outcomes?

6h | Panorama
Asus Zenfone 9. Photo: Collected

Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bhutan in a crisis over forex reserves as well

Bhutan in a crisis over forex reserves as well

4h | Videos
Robert Lewandowski's watch worth Tk68 lakh recovered

Robert Lewandowski's watch worth Tk68 lakh recovered

4h | Videos
114-year-old Naogaon inn serves free of cost

114-year-old Naogaon inn serves free of cost

5h | Videos
What will the houses of the future look like?

What will the houses of the future look like?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

2
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs