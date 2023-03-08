Imran Khan jumped wall and escaped to neighbour's house to evade cops: Pak minister

South Asia

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 03:38 pm

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir/File Photo

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan jumped his residence's wall and escaped to his neighbour's house to avoid arrest, said the country's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

"Yesterday, the team that went to arrest Khan faced a lot of drama. There are rumours that he [Khan] jumped into his neighbours' house [to hide]. After a while, he surfaced from somewhere and delivered a huge speech," Rana Sanaullah said, reports NDTV citing News International. 

The Pak interior minister's statement comes after Islamabad Police on Sunday (4 March) arrived in Lahore to arrest Imran Khan.

However, the law enforcement officers returned without an arrest as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf told them that he "wasn't home," as per the news report.

He added that when the authorities want to arrest and present him before the court, they will do so without hesitation. Rana Sanaullah accused Imran Khan of misusing authority with regard to Toshakhana gifts.

"If the court acquits Imran Khan, we will accept it," Sanaullah said, adding that the government has no desire in arresting him, but he should ensure his appearance before the courts, according to The News International report.

On 28 February, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued Imran Khan a non-bailable arrest warrant for continuously failing to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case.

