Imran Khan gets protective bail till Thursday in terrorism case

South Asia

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 05:46 pm

Related News

Imran Khan gets protective bail till Thursday in terrorism case

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 05:46 pm
Photo: REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Photo: REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Former Pakistani prime minister and PTI Chief Imran Khan has been granted protective bail till Thursday (August 25) in a terrorism case registered against him for "threatening" a female judge and senior police officers at a public rally.

The Islamabad High Court granted the bail on Monday after Imran's lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry filed a petition seeking pre-arrest bail on his behalf, reports Dawn.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court took up the petition and asked about the objections raised by the registrar's office.

The ex-prime minister was booked on Sunday under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments at his Islamabad rally on Saturday.

Imran Khan moves Islamabad HC for pre-arrest bail in terrorism case

Imran Khan condemned Islamabad's police chief and a female judge for the detention and alleged mistreatment of his party colleague.

"You should also get ready as we will take action against you," he said in the speech, referring to the pair directly.

Officials accused Khan of breaching the country's anti-terrorism act for allegedly making threats against the state officials.

Top News / World+Biz

Imran Khan / bail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

6h | Thoughts
Just as Vito Corleone realised too late which rival Don was pulling the strings against him, it looks ever more as though the oil price has been driving markets all along. Photo: Bloomberg

'The Godfather' insight on what’s driving markets

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Reporting during crisis: Can the media affect macroeconomic outcomes?

6h | Panorama
Asus Zenfone 9. Photo: Collected

Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bhutan in a crisis over forex reserves as well

Bhutan in a crisis over forex reserves as well

4h | Videos
Robert Lewandowski's watch worth Tk68 lakh recovered

Robert Lewandowski's watch worth Tk68 lakh recovered

4h | Videos
114-year-old Naogaon inn serves free of cost

114-year-old Naogaon inn serves free of cost

5h | Videos
What will the houses of the future look like?

What will the houses of the future look like?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

2
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs