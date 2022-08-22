Imran Khan gets protective bail till Thursday in terrorism case

Former Pakistani prime minister and PTI Chief Imran Khan has been granted protective bail till Thursday (August 25) in a terrorism case registered against him for "threatening" a female judge and senior police officers at a public rally.

The Islamabad High Court granted the bail on Monday after Imran's lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry filed a petition seeking pre-arrest bail on his behalf, reports Dawn.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court took up the petition and asked about the objections raised by the registrar's office.

The ex-prime minister was booked on Sunday under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments at his Islamabad rally on Saturday.

Imran Khan condemned Islamabad's police chief and a female judge for the detention and alleged mistreatment of his party colleague.

"You should also get ready as we will take action against you," he said in the speech, referring to the pair directly.

Officials accused Khan of breaching the country's anti-terrorism act for allegedly making threats against the state officials.