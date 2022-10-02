Imran Khan gets protective bail from Islamabad HC in contempt case

Pakistan's former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was granted protective bail till 7 October by Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a contempt case lodged against him for his controversial remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a rally in Islamabad on 20 August.

IHC approved the protective bail plea against Rs10,000 surety bonds as the court opened on Sunday (2 October), reports Geo News.

The petition was filed by Babar Awan on behalf of the PTI chair, a day after a magistrate of Islamabad's Margalla Police Station issued an arrest warrant for Imran Khan in the contempt case. During the course of the proceedings, IHC Judge Justice Moshin Akhtar Kayani directed Imran Khan to appear before the concerned court.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said the coalition government will not detain the PTI chair and that Imran's arrest warrant had to be issued because an accused is required to appear before a magistrate, but Imran didn't.

On 23 August , a larger bench of the IHC issued a show-cause notice to Khan after taking up contempt of court proceedings against him for threatening the judge.

The PTI chair had staged a rally in the federal capital on 20 August to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture inflicted on him in custody.

He warned the Islamabad inspector-general and deputy inspector-general that he would "not spare" them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture. Imran Khan also said that the judge should brace herself for consequences.