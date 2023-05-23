Islamabad court grants Imran Khan bail in 8 cases related to Judicial Complex violence

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 12:43 pm

Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appears in court to extend pre-arrest bail, in Islamabad, Pakistan September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Waseem Khan
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appears in court to extend pre-arrest bail, in Islamabad, Pakistan September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Waseem Khan

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail in eight cases pertaining to the violence at the Judicial Complex.

The court has approved the bail till June 8, reports Dawn.

According to recent reports, a court has also granted bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, in the Al Qadir Trust case until 31 May.  On Tuesday, she filed a plea with the court, seeking bail to prevent her arrest by the NAB.

Previously, Khan has claimed that he sees "80 per cent chances" of his arrest when he will be in the capital for his court hearings.

 "I urge people to remain peaceful because if you get violent, they will get a chance to crack down again. We have to always protest peacefully," he said.

Last night on Twitter Spaces, however, Khan called on his supporters to remain peaceful in case he is taken into custody.

The PTI chairman claimed the chances of his arrest were "high" even though he had secured bail in all cases. "I have all the bails required but the situation is such that they can arrest me again," he said.

He reminded his supporters that peaceful protest was a fundamental right and nobody could stop people from organising a non-violent demonstration, even outside the General Headquarters.

Earlier this month, the NAB had summoned Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case and the investigation into the alleged misuse of authority as public office holder in aiding and abetting illegal transfer of £190 million, for personal gains, but they did not appear before the bureau, says Dawn.

"All the allegations made by you in the call-up notice are absolutely false, frivolous and concocted, and based on a deliberate misconception of law and facts, and baseless conjectures and surmises," the PTI chief said in his reply.

Khan believe that the correspondence between the government of Pakistan and NCA, UK constituted an official record and should be with the department concerned.

"Similarly, the correspondence (sought by NAB) comprises official records and should be with the department concerned of the government, and I cannot provide the same as I am not its custodian," he said, adding that documents regarding the Al-Qadir Trust would be available with the chief finance officer (CFO).

"In this respect … [CFO] informs me that he has already provided you (NAB) with the bulk of the documents mentioned in your call-up notice. Accordingly, you may kindly check your record before issuing me a fresh call-up notice as requested," Imran said.

Subsequently, NAB had on 19 May again served summons on khan and his wife for 23 May (today) to record their statements.

Imran Khan was taken from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises by paramilitary forces in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case on 9 May which lead to violent protests across the country.

On 10 May,  an court in Islamabad granted the graft watchdog eight-day remand of Khan.

