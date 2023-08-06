Imran Khan becomes first former prime minister to be kept in 'Attock' jail

Imran Khan becomes the first former prime minister that has been locked up in the district jail Attock after his arrest on Saturday following his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

Khan was escorted by security and all roads leading to the jail were cordoned off by heavily-guarded personnel of law-enforcement agencies, reports Dawn.

According to reports, a jail official, on condition of anonymity, informed Dawn that a VVIP cell had been prepared in the jail for the former prime minister.

The cell has no air-conditioning facility but has a fan, bed, and a washroom.

Previously, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was imprisoned in Attock Fort in 1999 before he was sent to Jeddah on a 10-year exile. However, it is important to note that the Attock jail and fort are separate premises located at a distance of about 20 kilometres from each other, says Dawn.

In 1581-83, the fort, located on the bank of River Indus bordering the KP province, was built at Attock Khurd during the reign of Mughal emperor Akbar to protect the passage of the river.

However, it was not until 1905-06 that the Attock jail, located in the heart of the city along the Rawalpindi-Peshawar railway track, was constructed by the British rulers.

The prison was used to detain people mostly involved in mutiny. Currently, it is considered a high security prison of the country where hardened under-trial prisoners are usually held.