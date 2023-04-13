Implementation of 'Act East' policy for Bangladesh, India's northeast underway: Indian minister

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. Reddy challenged Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to prove in what way CAA was against the people living in India. Photo: Reuters

The Narendra Modi government has taken concrete steps to implement the Act East policy for mutual benefits while emphasizing ties between India's Northeast and Bangladesh, reports Business Standard quoting G Kishan Reddy, Indian minister for the Development of North Eastern Region.

India's 'Act East' policy is a diplomatic initiative to promote economic, strategic and cultural relations with the vast Asia-Pacific region at different levels. The country plans to develop strategic relationships with neighbouring nations through continuous engagement at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels thereby providing enhanced connectivity to the States of North Eastern Region.

"There is a need for cooperation from Bangladesh for the development of the Northeast region of India," said Reddy on Tuesday during the third India-Japan Intellectual Conclave.

Noting that the Chattogram and Mongla ports will further strengthen the connectivity with Bangladesh, he said, "We need to work together for the mutual benefit of both sides."

During the meeting, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam noted that Bangladesh achieved a miracle in the last 10 years with a growth rate of 7%.

"India is our closest friend and Dhaka is ready for business with its neighbours. We have already established 365 days of connectivity with India," he pointed out.

The state minister also offered to hold a one-day meeting of ministers of all northeastern states in Dhaka for a discussion on increasing trade and business.

Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki, present at the event, threw light on the trade and business possibilities in the Bay of Bengal.

"Japan and Bangladesh are working closely for mutual benefits with 338 Japanese companies working there. The 7 per cent growth in Bangladesh is phenomenal and it has a good future," he said.

"With Matabari deep sea port coming up in Bangladesh 2027, Northeast India will be opened up for the whole globe. The days are not long when the Bay of Bengal will be a new industrial hub and Japan is very interested in working in Bangladesh. Dhaka is one of the most benefited nations under Official Development Assistance (ODA) by Japan," he added.