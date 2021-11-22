IMF to revive $6 billion Pakistan funding programme

South Asia

Reuters
22 November, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 03:24 pm

Related News

IMF to revive $6 billion Pakistan funding programme

Pakistan entered the $6 billion funding programme with the IMF in 2019, however, the funding stalled earlier this year due to reforms issues

Reuters
22 November, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 03:24 pm
IMF to revive $6 billion Pakistan funding programme

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday it has reached an agreement with Pakistan that will help revive a stalled $6 billion funding programme for the South Asian country, which faces growing economic challenges.

"The Pakistani authorities and IMF staff have reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms needed to complete the sixth review," the IMF said in a statement.

"The agreement is subject to approval by the Executive Board, following the implementation of prior actions, notably on fiscal and institutional reforms," it said.

It said completion of the review would make available 750 million in IMF special drawing rights, or approximately $1.059 billion, bringing total disbursements so far to about $3.027 billion.

Pakistan entered the $6 billion funding programme with the IMF in 2019, however, the funding stalled earlier this year due to reforms issues.

Finance Adviser Shaukat Tarin said last week Pakistan has been in talks with the IMF over terms and conditions of the programme, which he said had been made harder due to economic losses caused by Covid-19 shut downs.

He said Pakistan had to complete five reforms before the IMF revived the funding, including legislation on central bank autonomy, withdrawal of tax exemptions and increased energy tariffs.

The agreement was struck after 45 days of discussions between the finance team and the IMF, a Pakistan finance ministry spokesman said.

"This will remove lot of uncertainties," he said.

Pakistan has been grappling with a historical currency devaluation, high inflation and a current account deficit while investors have become nervous about the outcome of the talks between the government and the IMF.

Top News / World+Biz

IMF / Pakistan / Funding

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

1d | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan