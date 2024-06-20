IIT Bombay fines students 1.2 lakh rupees each over Ramayana skit

IIT Bombay has come down with a heavy hand on eight students who staged a play called 'Raahovan' at the institute's Performing Arts Festival on 31 March. The play had raised the hackles of a group of students, who claimed that it hurt their religious sentiments.

IIT-B took up the issue in a disciplinary action committee (DAC) meeting held on May 8 and informed all the students about the action to be taken on June 4. The institute has imposed a fine of ₹1.20 lakh each on four students who will graduate from the institute this July. According to sources, the four other students, who are undergraduates, have been asked to pay a fine of ₹40,000 each and have also been ordered to vacate their hostel accommodation.

Videos of 'Raavohan' had quickly circulated on social media, igniting a debate on artistic freedom versus religious sensibilities. In the play, a 'feminist' interpretation of the Ramayana, character names were changed. However, a controversy ensued, as some viewers deemed the play offensive and disrespectful to religious sentiments.