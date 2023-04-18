Taj and Vivanta branded hotels to be built in Dhaka

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 04:19 pm

Indian Hotels Company Limited has announced the signing of two new Taj and Vivanta branded hotels in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The Taj and Vivanta branded hotels will be part of an integrated complex that will also include high-end retail, reports Economic Times. 

The announcement on Tuesday also stated that these are set to be greenfield projects.

According to IHCL, the 230-room Taj and 130-room Vivanta hotels will offer multiple new culinary options to the city.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said, "We are delighted to debut in Dhaka adding an important international destination to our portfolio. Bangladesh, one of the fastest growing economies in the world, is also the second largest economy in South Asia."

The first mixed-use development project in Dhaka with the two hotels is strategically located at Gulshan, a key business hub in the city, and at a short driving distance from the Shahjalal International airport.

 

 

