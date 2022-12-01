'As if one has entered Bangladesh': Indian minister Giriraj Singh on Bihar's Seemanchal

South Asia

Hindustan Times
01 December, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 09:11 am

"The situation in Seemanchal region (bordering Nepal and West Bengal) has become so serious that a visit to those districts makes one wonder if one has entered Bangladesh," said India's Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department Minister Giriraj Singh

Photo: Collected
India's Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday claimed religious conversations were taking place in Bihar at a great speed, stressing the need for a strong anti-conversion law. The firebrand (Bharatiya Janata Party) BJP leader alleged that the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government was "concerned only about its Muslim vote bank".

"I wonder who will think of Hindus in Bihar where the ruling Mahagathbandhan is concerned only with its own Muslim vote bank and turning a blind eye to proselytisations which are taking place at a great speed," Singh told reporters.

"The situation in Seemanchal region (bordering Nepal and West Bengal) has become so serious that a visit to those districts makes one wonder if one has entered Bangladesh," he alleged.

Giriraj Singh said that Christian missionaries were carrying out religious conversions in other districts as well, including Begusarai, his constituency. He insisted that the "tide of conversion" through intimidation or enticement can only be stemmed through legislation.

The BJP leader has been a vocal advocate of anti-conversion laws, and said on Tuesday claimed that "terrorism in the form of love jihad" was a ploy "to finish Sanatan dharma.

"Terrorism has taken a new shape in the form of love jihad...it is a ploy to finish 'sanatan dharma' in India. The followers have to unite and foil this conspiracy," he said at a programme held in Mohammadabad in UP's Ghazipur to commemorate the death anniversary of former MLA Krishnanand Rai.

"In China, 10 children are born every minute, while in India, 31 babies are born per minute. Due to this, development could not take place at a rapid speed so far," he added.

