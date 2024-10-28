ICICI Bank leads rise in Indian shares at open

South Asia

Reuters
28 October, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 11:41 am

Related News

ICICI Bank leads rise in Indian shares at open

Ten of the 13 major sectors logged gains. The broader, more domestically focused small- and mid-caps rose about 0.4% each

Reuters
28 October, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 11:41 am
The new logo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/ File Photo
The new logo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/ File Photo

Indian shares opened higher on Monday, led by private lender ICICI Bank, after it surpassed second-quarter profit estimates on healthy loan demand.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.33% to 24,263.3 points as of 9:28 a.m. IST, while BSE Sensex inched 0.41% higher to 79,770.2.

ICICI Bank, the third heaviest Nifty 50 stock, rose 2.5% and led gains in banks and financials, which are up about 1% each.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Better asset quality and the highest current account-savings account growth among peers have been encouraging signs from the private lender's results, according to three analysts.

Ten of the 13 major sectors logged gains. The broader, more domestically focused small- and mid-caps rose about 0.4% each

Among individual stocks, non-bank lender Shriram Finance rose 5% after reporting a rise in profit and improvement in asset quality in the September quarter.

Bandhan Bank gained 8%. The lender's profit not only beat estimates but its quality of microfinance loans has also held- up, confirming that the bank can outperform peers in this cycle, said Jefferies in a note.

Real estate developer DLF rose 4.1% on posting higher second-quarter profit on sales of housing units launched in previous quarters.

State-owned Coal India dropped 2% after reporting a fall in net profit in the September quarter.

World+Biz / Global Economy

India / ICICI Bank / Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

21h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Two coordinators have filed a writ in the High Court seeking ban on Awami League

Two coordinators have filed a writ in the High Court seeking ban on Awami League

45m | Videos
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is sick, who will be his successor?

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is sick, who will be his successor?

1h | Videos
Mohammadpur: Who are the culprit of the criminal world?

Mohammadpur: Who are the culprit of the criminal world?

15h | Videos
US Election 2024: Why Texas Matters?

US Election 2024: Why Texas Matters?

15h | Videos