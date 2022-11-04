Imran tells army chief to act, prevent country's destruction

Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking a day after the assassination bid urged Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to act now to prevent the country from heading down the path of destruction.

"If you don't take action against black sheep. the nation [...] will start breaking apart," he said, urging him to put the country first.

In his first address since the assassination attempt, PTI chief Imran Khan has stated that he was aware of the plot to kill him, reports DAWN.

"I'll come to the details of the attack later. I got to know the day before [the attack] that either in Wazirabad of Gujrat, they planned to kill me."

PTI chairman Imran Khan has said that the nation would never forget the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif.

"What was done with Arshad Sharif, this nation will never forgive, everyone knew he couldn't be sold or scared […] he ran away and I know who was after him.

"Journalists and his family know why he had to leave and go beyond Dubai […] everyone knows […] his martyrdom is the most disheartening turn in this country," the PTI chief aded.

Former premier said that three others, separate from the ones who ha had named in a tape stashed abroad, had plotted to kill him.

"How did I find out? Insiders told me. The day before Wazirabad, they made the plan to kill me as they saw the number of people increasing using the script of religious extremism."

He said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Major General Faisal plotted to kill him.

Imran Khan then said that his party wasn't "made by the establishment" like the PPP and the PML-N. He asserted that he came into power with the people's support.

"The way the people supported me, I was surprised [...] we announced a long march on May 25. They staged three marches during our tenure. We thought the law and Constitution permitted us [to stage a protest]."

We thought they would give us permission because we have given them permission, he said. But instead they subjected our workers and leaders to violence.

"They shelled families in Islamabad [...] they thought the party would end but they didn't understand the [sentiments of the] nation because when decisions are made in closed rooms, you don't know what is happening."

