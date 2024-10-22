Hyundai Motor India drops 6% in debut after country's biggest IPO

Euisun Chung, Executive Chairman of Hyundai and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyundai Motor Group, and Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), pose for a picture during the listing ceremony of Hyundai Motor India Limited IPO at NSE, in Mumbai, India, October 22, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenha

Shares of Hyundai Motor India dropped as much as 6% in their market debut on Tuesday, after a tepid response from retail investors to the pricing of the country's largest initial public offering.

The stock listed at 1,934 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, below its offer price of 1,960 rupees, and traded down 4% at 1,882.10 rupees by 0548 GMT, giving the company a valuation of 1.53 trillion rupees ($18.2 billion).

Hyundai, India's No. 2 carmaker with a market share of 15%, was targeting a valuation of $19 billion through the IPO.

Its record $3.3-billion IPO was oversubscribed more than two-fold last week, led largely by institutional investors, but pricing concerns deterred retail investors who worried they would not be able to make gains on the listing.

Shares of Indian rivals have also slipped in recent weeks as car sales slow after two years of record highs, with customers delaying purchases on worries about stubborn inflation.

"Hyundai's issue has been stiffly priced and that seems to be weighing down on its listing as well," said Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research.

"Besides, the volumes seen so far are driven only by institutional investors, and is rather poor for an IPO of Hyundai's size."

Tuesday's listing in Mumbai is Hyundai Motor's first debut outside its home market of South Korea and comes at a time when India's equity markets have risen sharply.