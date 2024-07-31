Hundreds rescued after India landslides that killed 151, many missing

Heavy rain in one of India's most attractive tourist destinations collapsed hillsides early on Tuesday sending torrents of mud, water and tumbling boulders through tea and cardamom estates and small settlements. It was the worst disaster in the state since deadly floods in 2018

People walk past debris at a landslide site after multiple landslides in the hills in Wayanad, in the southern state of Kerala, India, July 30, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/CK Thanseer/File Photo
People walk past debris at a landslide site after multiple landslides in the hills in Wayanad, in the southern state of Kerala, India, July 30, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/CK Thanseer/File Photo

Nearly 1,000 people have been rescued after landslides in the hills of Wayanad district in India's Kerala state, authorities said on Wednesday, with at least 151 people dead and many still missing. 

At least 151 people died and 187 were still missing, the state chief minister's spokesman, P.M. Manoj, told Reuters by phone.

The Indian Army said it rescued 1,000 people and has begun the process to construct an alternate bridge after the main bridge linking the affected area to the nearest town of Chooralmala was destroyed. 

"The landslides happened at the top and then affected the lower valley areas where people were staying. Focus right now is to search the entire uphill area for stranded people and recover as many bodies (as possible)," M R Ajith Kumar, a state law and order official, told Reuters. 

Nearly 350 of the 400 registered houses in the affected region have been damaged, Asianet TV reported, citing district officials.

After a day of extremely heavy rainfall that hampered rescue operations, the weather department expects some respite on Wednesday, although the area is likely to receive rain through the day.

