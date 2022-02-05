Homeless woman rescued in Panvel turns out to be illegal immigrant from Bangladesh

Hindustan Times
05 February, 2022, 08:40 am
05 February, 2022

Representational image. Illustration: TBS
Representational image. Illustration: TBS

Five years after a homeless woman was rescued by a Panvel-based NGO, it has been found out now that she is a Bangladeshi national who had entered the country via illegal means.

Haseena Banu (45) was found in Vavanje area of Panvel in February 2017 by a NGO-run ashram based in Nere, Panvel. The NGO gave her shelter and also provided medical treatment.

"The NGO informed that she was not in the right frame of mind when she was found and hence was given psychiatric treatment too. In 2021, she started showing signs of recovery, and in July 2021, she revealed that she was a Bangladeshi and had a husband, two daughters and two sons as well," an officer from Panvel Taluka police station said.

The Panvel NGO then contacted another NGO based in Bangladesh and shared the information to verify if it was true. By the end of 2021, the Bangladesh-based NGO sent a report that confirmed her claims after visiting her residence and relatives there.

After it was confirmed that Banu was a Bangladeshi resident and after the verified reports that recognised her as Bangladeshi National, the Panvel NGO approached Panvel Taluka police and a case was registered on Wednesday against Banu under Foreign Citizens Act and the Passport Act. She had no passport or visa in her possession and it was found that she had entered India via illegal means.

"The procedure of deporting has been initiated and she will be sent back soon," the officer added.

