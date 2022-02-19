Homeless woman rescued in India to be reunited with family in Bangladesh

A middle-aged wandering homeless woman was rescued from India's Panvel area back in 2018.

She, following several sessions of psychiatric treatment and counselling, has managed to recall her home location and family details in Bangladesh.

Fifty-year-old Haseena Banu will soon be travelling to Khulna district in Bangladesh to be reunited with her husband and five children, reports The Times of India.

This astonishing total recall of Haseena took place that the New Panvel-based shelter of the Social and Evangelical Association for Love (SEAL) which takes care of homeless inmates till they can be reunited with their loved ones.

Speaking with the press, its founder Pastor KM Philip said, "Five years ago, Haseena Banu was a dazed and mentally depressed homeless woman when she came to our shelter.

"However, after psychiatric evaluation and treatment, she started remembering bits and pieces from her past -- like Khulna district, and the neighbouring Bagerhat region."

"She also mentioned Bahrani Park locality, and that she has three daughters and two sons," he added.

Soon, the social activists contacted a Bangladesh-based Justice And Care group whose representative Mukta Das worked on the information provided by SEAL to successfully contact Haseena's family.

"Haseena had come to India along with a few other Bangladeshi migrants to do any daily wage work. However, seven years ago she had somehow got separated from this group in Bangalore and also lost her mental balance.

"While travelling in long-distance trains, Haseena landed in Panvel, and that is how she was spotted by local police who brought her to our shelter," Philip furthered.

Since she does not have any passport or other personal details, technically Haseena is an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh. "We were in touch with the Bangladeshi high commission who understood the situation and recently issued the travel permit so that she can be escorted to her country," informed social worker M Jainamma.

Haseena said, "In Bangalore, someone had stolen all my money and belongings while I fell asleep on a train. My group members were also missing and I did not know which station I had reached.

"I think I ate something that made me sleepy. However, now I am happy to go back home and meet my husband Fazlu and my children who are grown up now."

One of her sons, who is a rickshaw puller in Khulna, spoke to Haseena on phone and broke down with relief on realizing that his lost mother is alive and well.

"A lot of homeless persons who are mentally imbalanced end up dying on the streets if they are not rescued. That is why we keep urging the government to have an effective Homeless helpline where citizens can easily call, to inform about any desperate, homeless person. This is the least that can be done to save such souls," added Philip.