Holi 2024: Hindus worldwide celebrate Festival of Colours

Hindustan Times
25 March, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 02:40 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

The auspicious Festival of Colours,  also known as Dhulandi and Rangowali Holi, is being celebrated today (25 March) 25.

On 24 March night, Hindus celebrated Holika Dahan.

The festival falls annually during the full moon or Purnima tithi on the evening of the Hindu month of the Phalguna. Traditionally celebrated in late February or early March according to the Gregorian calendar, Holi marks the arrival of Spring and the end of Winter.

On this day, young and old alike play with colours and water, and the celebrations can last for the better part of the day. People visit their friends and family, smear each other's faces with Gulaal (colours), play with water balloons, use toy water guns on each other, eat Gujiya, drink Thandai, and prepare delectable Holi special meals during the day.

Holi holds great significance for Hindus.

It is the second biggest festival for Hindus after Diwali.

The day celebrates the love and devotion between Lord Krishna and Radha. It also marks the victory of good over evil, which is commemorated during Holika Dahan.

According to Hindu mythology, Radha was extremely fair, and Lord Krishna had a dark complexion. Krishna often worried about whether Radha would accept him and complained to his mother, Yashoda, about their different skin tones. Yashoda once jokingly suggested that Krishna paint Radha's face with a different colour to hide any differences. Krishna did as his mother advised, using Gulaal to smear Radha's face. And that's how the celebration of Holi began.

