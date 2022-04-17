In his letter to PM Modi, Sharif raises Kashmir, seeks peaceful Indo-Pak ties

South Asia

Hindustan Times
17 April, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 07:41 pm

Related News

In his letter to PM Modi, Sharif raises Kashmir, seeks peaceful Indo-Pak ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his letter to Shehbaz Sharif had congratulated the PML-N chief on becoming the prime minister of Pakistan and conveyed to him that India desired constructive ties with Pakistan

Hindustan Times
17 April, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 07:41 pm
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and PM Narendra Modi.
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and PM Narendra Modi.

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pitching for a meaningful engagement between two countries, news agency PTI reported. 

Sharif's letter came in response to a letter sent by PM Modi who congratulated the latter on becoming the 23rd prime minister of the neighbouring country, and had also conveyed to him that India desired constructive ties with Pakistan.

According to the agency, Sharif in his letter also called for the resolution of issues including Jammu and Kashmir. Sharif said that Islamabad was in favour of peaceful and cooperative ties with India.

In his congratulatory message to Shehbaz Sharif on the day he took oath as the prime minister, PM Modi said India wanted peace and stability in a region free of terror. 

"Congratulations to HE Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," PM Modi had tweeted. 

Sharif thanked PM Modi for his congratulatory wishes, while raising the Kashmir issue in his tweet. "Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu and Kashmir is indispensable," he had tweeted.

The relations between India and Pakistan have been strained ever since the Indian Air Force jets carried out an airstrike on Pakistan terror launchpads in Balakot in Pakistan in 2019, in retaliation against the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. 

The ties further deteriorated when the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019, scrapping the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. 

Top News / World+Biz

Narendra Modi / Shehbaz Sharif / India-Pakistan Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The issue is not that Musk lacks the cash to buy Twitter. It’s that he lacks the temperament to run it. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk is not what Twitter needs right now

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘It is somehow ingrained in us that a multinational job is better than a local one’

7h | Panorama
All the products of KJ are entirely handmade and environment-friendly. Photo: Courtesy

KJ: Introducing lifestyle footwear to light up your day

8h | Mode
A variety of bakery and pastry products are made in a healthy environment in the factory of Le Beckhouse. The bakery was launched at the initiative of UK-returnee Abrar Hossain and two of his friends, Mohammad Ataul and Sajid Ahmed, in the Kalurghat Bscic industrial area of Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Le Bakehouse: Chattogram’s bakery at its best

7h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Oberon, India’s forgotten Hollywood Star

Oberon, India’s forgotten Hollywood Star

1h | Videos
Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

9h | Videos
The surge of students going abroad for higher education

The surge of students going abroad for higher education

23h | Videos
Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals