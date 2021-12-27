Hindu vigilante groups disrupt Christmas celebrations on Modi territory

South Asia

Reuters
27 December, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 04:07 pm

Related News

Hindu vigilante groups disrupt Christmas celebrations on Modi territory

Activists burnt a model of Santa Claus and chanted slogans against Christmas celebrations and religious conversions on Saturday outside a church in Varanasi, Modi's parliamentary constituency and Hinduism's holiest city

Reuters
27 December, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 04:07 pm
People attend mass as members of India&#039;s Christian community celebrate Christmas eve in Mumbai, India, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
People attend mass as members of India's Christian community celebrate Christmas eve in Mumbai, India, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Hardline Hindu vigilante groups disrupted Christmas mass in parts of India, including in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's core territory ahead of local elections in the coming months, media reported on Monday.

The disruption of Christmas celebrations at the weekend and last week included the vandalising of a life-size statue of Jesus Christ at Ambala in Haryana, a northern state governed by Modi's nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), The Hindu newspaper said.

It also reported activists burnt a model of Santa Claus and chanted slogans against Christmas celebrations and religious conversions on Saturday outside a church in Varanasi, Modi's parliamentary constituency and Hinduism's holiest city.

Anoop Shramik, a social activist in Varanasi, told Reuters he saw about two dozen people burning the Santa Claus.

Contacted by telephone, the federal and state governments declined to comment.

On Saturday, Christmas celebrations were also disrupted in Silchar, eastern Assam, after men, claiming to be members of Bajrang Dal - a right-wing group with close ties to BJP, forced their way into a church, NDTV, a local news channel reported.

Leader of the main opposition Congress party and prominent members of minority Christian groups urged Modi to act.

"The PM should direct the BJP governments of Haryana and Assam to identify the miscreants and bring them before a Court of law," P. Chidambaram, India's former finance minister and a senior Congress leader, said in a tweet.

Since Modi came to power in 2014, right-wing Hindu groups have consolidated their position across states and launched small-scale attacks on religious minorities, saying their action is to prevent religious conversions.

Several Indian states have passed or are considering anti-conversion laws that challenge freedom of belief and related rights that the Indian constitution guarantees to minorities.

Elias Vaz, national vice-president of the All India Catholic Union, condemned the latest incidents.

"The strength of India is in its diversity and the people who have done this at Christmas are the real anti-nationals," Vaz said.

Christians and Muslims together account for nearly 16% of India's 1.37 billion people.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Christmas celebration / India Christmas celebration / Hindu vigilante groups

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

1d | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

1d | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

2d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

21h | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

22h | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US