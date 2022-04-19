Hina Rabbani takes charge as Pakistan's new foreign minister

South Asia

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 10:36 pm

Related News

Hina Rabbani takes charge as Pakistan's new foreign minister

Hina was the first female and youngest foreign minister of Pakistan

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 10:36 pm
Hina Rabbani Khar. Photo: Reuters.
Hina Rabbani Khar. Photo: Reuters.

Former Pakistan foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, has took charge as State Minister for Foreign Affairs in the cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Hina was the first female and youngest foreign minister of Pakistan. Belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party, she served the ministry from February 2011 to March 2013.

During her two-year stint, Hina was much talked for his "innovative foreign policy," with an emphasis on the "regional pivot" plan aimed at boosting relations with neighboring countries like India and Afghanistan. She was also an advocate of reducing dependence on the US, which won her praise from experts.

Khar was born in the district of Muzaffargarh and received his education in the United States. She seamlessly moved from being a cabinet member in the government of General Pervez Musharraf to becoming one of the most popular ministers under President Asif Ali Zardari.

Top News / World+Biz

Hina Rabbani Khar / Pak foreign minister / state minister for foreign affairs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The production of rice and of tea sank precipitously, reducing Sri Lanka’s purchasing power while also causing food insecurity. Photo: Bloomberg

Sri Lanka shows the folly of fringe theories

7h | Panorama
The inflationary pressure in the Western developed countries has helped developing country exporters receive improved prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

‘Bangladesh neither has nor is pursuing an export-led growth paradigm’

11h | Panorama
Authentic kintsugi items are very expensive as the repairs are usually done in real gold, and the process takes a long time. Photo: Unsplash

DIY Kintsugi: Break it to beautify it

10h | Habitat
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

11h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

28m | Videos
Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

28m | Videos
Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

2h | Videos
Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Dhaka airport third terminal construction outpaces target