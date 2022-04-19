Hina Rabbani takes charge as Pakistan's new foreign minister

Former Pakistan foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, has took charge as State Minister for Foreign Affairs in the cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Hina was the first female and youngest foreign minister of Pakistan. Belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party, she served the ministry from February 2011 to March 2013.

During her two-year stint, Hina was much talked for his "innovative foreign policy," with an emphasis on the "regional pivot" plan aimed at boosting relations with neighboring countries like India and Afghanistan. She was also an advocate of reducing dependence on the US, which won her praise from experts.

Khar was born in the district of Muzaffargarh and received his education in the United States. She seamlessly moved from being a cabinet member in the government of General Pervez Musharraf to becoming one of the most popular ministers under President Asif Ali Zardari.