Hijab row: No SC hearing for now, Karnataka CM Bommai appeals for peace

South Asia

Hindustan Times
10 February, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 11:59 am

Related News

Hijab row: No SC hearing for now, Karnataka CM Bommai appeals for peace

When senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter for an urgent listing in the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said let the high court decide the first

Hindustan Times
10 February, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 11:59 am
The hijab controversy erupted last month when eight Muslim girls at the government pre-university college in Udupi alleged they were denied entry to classrooms after they started wearing headscarves. (HT File)
The hijab controversy erupted last month when eight Muslim girls at the government pre-university college in Udupi alleged they were denied entry to classrooms after they started wearing headscarves. (HT File)

The Supreme Court on Thursday refrained from giving a specific date for hearing a PIL, seeking a transfer of cases regarding a ban on entry of Muslim women in hijab in educational institutes from the Karnataka high court to itself.

When senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter for an urgent listing, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said let the high court decide the first.

"Why should we jump in? Let the high court decide first," the CJI said.

A full bench of the Karnataka high court, comprising chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi, will hear a bunch of petitions filed by some Muslim girls studying in government pre-university colleges in Udupi district against the ban at 2.30pm. 

Meanwhile Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to outsiders to not disturb the peace of school campuses and elsewhere across the state amid an uneasy calm following days of protests over the controversy.

Bommai is said it was the duty of all to create a peaceful atmosphere so that justice can be delivered.

"I appeal to outsiders to not disturb peace and tranquility in school campuses and in the state. It is our duty to create a peaceful atmosphere so that justice can be delivered," Bommai was quoted as saying in state capital Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, the chief minister had ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for three days as protests in favour and against the ban on entry of Muslim girls in the headscarves snowballed into a major row and turned violent in some places.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Hijab / India / Karnataka / court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

1h | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

2h | Panorama
Since becoming the director of DEKKO ISHO Group, Rayana Hossain has launched ISHO, Izakaya and Klubhaus. Photo: Courtesy

How Rayana leveraged youth, tech and inclusive work culture to build 3 successful brands

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Work hard, play harder: Techniques to be productive

2h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Successful racer Mr. Bean

Successful racer Mr. Bean

21h | Videos
RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

21h | Videos
Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

1d | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

6
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'