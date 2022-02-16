Hijab row: Karnataka minister on students not let in as schools, colleges reopen

South Asia

Hindustan Times
16 February, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 01:10 pm

Karnataka High Court last week announced curbs over wearing of hijabs or saffron shawls inside classrooms

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters
As schools and colleges in Karnataka reopened today after a week amid the hijab row, the Basavaraj Bommai government this morning assured that the "overall situation" in the southern state is "peaceful". Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also warned action against the violation of the High Court order as several reports claimed that some colleges saw chaos after students – wearing burqas or hijabs – were not let in. 

"The overall situation (in the state) is peaceful. Few incidents were reported (on alleged denial of entry for girl students into schools with their headscarves and burqa). We've to follow the interim order passed by the High Court. If anyone violates the order action will be taken as per law," the state's Home Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Last week, the High Court had restricted wearing of hijabs, saffron shawls or any religious flags inside the classrooms as the row - which started in the Udupi district- escalated and triggered a nationwide debate. 

This morning, Bijapur, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura among other parts of the southern state saw girls not being allowed to enter the educational institutions as they were wearing hijabs or burqas, reported news agency PTI.  Tight security was reported in parts of the state where large gatherings have been banned over the last few days in areas hit by tensions. 

The High Court will resume the hearing on a clutch of petitions this afternoon. 

On Tuesday, the lawyer representing the Muslim students told the High Court that hijab is a practice of faith, not a display of jingoism. "This (freedom of conscience) has a lot of depth in that term. The essence of Article 25 is it protects the practice of innocent faith and not a mere display of religious identity or jingoism," lawyer Devdatt Kamat was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. 

Amid a raging debate, the Foreign Ministry dismissed "misleading statements" by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation that had also commented on the issue among other matters. 

