Hijab row: FIR filed against 10 girls over protest violating prohibitory orders
Karnataka hijab controversy: The FIR was reportedly filed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for the protest held outside Girls Empress Govt PU College in Tumkuru
A first information report (FIR) was registered against at least 10 girls for violating prohibitory orders by staging a protest over the hijab issue outside a college in Karnataka on February 17.
An ANI input said the FIR was filed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for the protest held outside Girls Empress Govt PU College in Tumkur.
This comes a day after the Karnataka government contended before the high court that the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam and preventing its use does not violate Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees religious freedom.
The high court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by some Muslim girls against the ban on wearing the headscarf inside educational institutions. In an interim order, the court has restrained students from wearing any religious attire on the campus till a final order is passed on the matter.