Hijab row: BJP tweets personal details of petitioners, Sena MP lashes out

Priyanka Chaturvedi leader also sought intervention from the Union ministry of electronics and information and technology. Photo: Collected
Priyanka Chaturvedi leader also sought intervention from the Union ministry of electronics and information and technology. Photo: Collected

With the Karnataka hijab row refusing to die down, a massive controversy erupted on Tuesday after the Karnataka BJP tweeted personal details of petitioners involved in the case being heard in the high court.

The Karnataka BJP unit tweeted the names and their personal details, accusing the Congress of using minor girls to stay relevant in politics.

Soon, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi lashed out at the saffron party, condemning the social media post.

"Shameless BJP Karnataka tweets the addresses of the minor girls in order to attack the opposition. Do you realise how insensitive, sick and pathetic this is?" Chaturvedi tweeted.

The Sena MP tagged the Karnataka DGP and Twitter India, demanding action against the BJP.

The Shiv Sena leader also sought intervention from the Union ministry of electronics and information and technology.

Screenshot of the tweet by twitter.com/BJP4Karnataka.
Screenshot of the tweet by twitter.com/BJP4Karnataka.

Karnataka is in the midst of a raging controversy with Muslim girls seeking to assert their right to wear the hijab to educational institutes. The Basavaraj Bommai government through its order dated February 5 effectively denied entry to hijab-clad students (or saffron scarf sporting) in educational institutions.

While the state government has asserted its notice to follow the uniform norms as prescribed by a respective college or a school. Opposition leaders have targeted the state government led by BJP's Basavaraj Bommai, calling it a violation of constitutional rights.

Protesting students from Udupi and Kundapura have approached the Karnataka High court, saying that Hijab is an essential religious practice in the petition.

Meanwhile, the High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

Earlier in the day, the tension continued to simmer after a girl boycotted her exam in response to the government's mandate in Shivamogga. Incidents of parents arguing with police and school authorities, and instance of a student trying to flaunt a saffron scarf as an apparent retaliation were also reported from the state.

