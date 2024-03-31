Heavy rains in northwestern Pakistan kill 8 people, mostly children, and injure 12

AP/UNB
31 March, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 09:12 am

Heavy rains in northwestern Pakistan kill 8 people, mostly children, and injure 12

Downpours in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province caused rooms to collapse, crushing the people inside

AP/UNB
31 March, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 09:12 am
People walk on the road covered by hailstones due to heavy hailstones rain in Peshawar, Pakistan, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Heavy rains killed eight people, mostly children, and injured 12 in Pakistan&#039;s northwest, an official said Saturday. Photo: AP via UNB
People walk on the road covered by hailstones due to heavy hailstones rain in Peshawar, Pakistan, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Heavy rains killed eight people, mostly children, and injured 12 in Pakistan's northwest, an official said Saturday. Photo: AP via UNB

Heavy rains killed eight people, mostly children, and injured 12 in Pakistan's northwest, an official said Saturday.

Downpours in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province caused rooms to collapse, crushing the people inside, according to Anwar Shahzad, a spokesperson for the local disaster management authority.

Shahzad said that three of the dead were siblings aged between 3 and 7 years old, from the same family. The casualties occurred in the past 24 hours, he added.

This year, Pakistan experienced a delay in winter rains, which started in February instead of November. Monsoon and winter rains cause damage in Pakistan every year.

Earlier this month, around 30 people died in rain-related incidents in the northwest.

Across the border in Afghanistan, heavy rainfall on March 29 and 30 destroyed more than 1,500 acres of agricultural land, causing severe damage to hundreds of homes and critical infrastructure like bridges and roads in seven provinces, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Saturday.

The provinces most affected are northern Faryab, eastern Nangarhar, and central Daikundi.

It's the third time that the northern region has experienced flooding in less than a month, with seven people killed and 384 families affected by heavy rains, the UN agency said.

