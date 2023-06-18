Heatwave: Nearly 100 dead in India

South Asia

Hindustan Times
18 June, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 12:56 pm

Related News

Heatwave: Nearly 100 dead in India

Hindustan Times
18 June, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 12:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As many as 54 people have died due to the ongoing heatwave in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia in India, while 44 people have reportedly lost their lives in Bihar in the last three days.

The deaths in Ballia prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to launch a probe and transfer the chief medical superintendent of district hospital, Diwakar Singh, to Azamgarh. He has been made additional director (health) of the Azamgarh division.

It is to be noted that Ballia alone is not reeling under the heatwave. Several other districts in UP and other states in north India also swelter under severe heat.

Top updates on heatwaves in UP and Bihar:

At least 54 people admitted to a district hospital in Ballia died between June 15, 16 and 17 with scorching heat aggravating their pre-existing ailments.

Most of the patients were over the age of 60, officials said.

While 23 people died on June 15, 11 others died till the afternoon of June 16, a statement issued by the district health department said. Later, however, 10 more people died on Friday, a senior official at the hospital said.

On Saturday, 10 more deaths were reported in Ballia. The Ballia district recorded a maximum temperature of 43°C, five degrees above normal and a relative humidity of 25%, aggravating the impact of heat.

Dr SK Yadav has been given charge of chief medical superintendent of Ballia.

"All the individuals were suffering from some ailments and their conditions worsened due to the extreme heat," Ballia chief medical officer Jayant Kumar told Associated Press on Saturday. He added that most of the deaths were because of heart attack, brain stroke and diarrhea.

In Bihar, of 44 deaths, 35 have died in Patna alone – 19 patients died in Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) and 16 in PMCH. Nine people have died in other districts of the state, India Today reported.

As per daily weather bulletin, Sheikhpura remained the hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature of 45.1°C, Patna 44.7°C, Gaya 44.1°C, West Champaran 44.4°C, Bhojpur 44.5°C, Auranagabad 44.8°C, Nawada 44.1°C and Siwan 44°C on Saturday.

All schools in Patna have been shut till 24 June.

 

Top News / World+Biz

India / Heatwave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

22h | Brands
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

16h | TBS World
Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

18h | TBS SPORTS
The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

1d | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000