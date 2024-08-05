Hasina meets India's National Security Advisor Doval near Delhi, may seek asylum in UK: Indian media

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 12:28 am

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Sheikh Hasina at the Hindon Airbase. Photo: Collected
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Sheikh Hasina at the Hindon Airbase. Photo: Collected

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and top military officials met the recently ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina at Ghaziabad's Hindon Airbase near Delhi, where she landed after leaving the unrest-hit country.

According to an ANI report, the Indian Air Force and other security agencies are providing security to Hasina and she is being moved to a safe location.

The 76-year-old four-time prime minister had resigned earlier in the day after protesters' call for her ouster.

Sources indicate that Sheikh Hasina is expected to travel to London later, potentially seeking asylum in the UK. Her Bangladesh Air Force C-130 military transport plane will remain parked near Indian Air Force's C-17 and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft hangars, according to Indian news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chaired a high-level meeting on the situation unfolding in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, principal secretary to PM PK Mishra, Research and Analysis Wing chief Ravi Sinha and Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka were present.

