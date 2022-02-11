Gurugram roof collapse: Indian rescue operation on, police start probe

South Asia

Hindustan Times
11 February, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 11:16 am

Related News

Gurugram roof collapse: Indian rescue operation on, police start probe

Police confirmed the death of two residents and said at least four people were still trapped under the debris

Hindustan Times
11 February, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 11:16 am
Rescue ops continue at the site (ANI)
Rescue ops continue at the site (ANI)

The rescue work at Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso condominium in Sector 109 continued on Friday morning after the ceiling of multiple floors collapsed. Police confirmed the death of two residents and said at least four people were trapped under the debris.

Police commissioner KK Rao said it would take at least a few more hours to clear the debris. "The rescue teams are facing a huge challenge in removing the debris. Meanwhile, we have formed teams to investigate the incident and a case will be registered against those found responsible," he said. He added there was no clarity yet on the number of people trapped.

Officials said a man's body was retrieved from the debris around 9.15 pm on Thursday.

Om Prakash, an inspector of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said they have identified locations where people are trapped. "A body of a woman is visible, but we are unable to pull her out as the debris are falling over and the passage gets blocked. We are not sure how many people are still trapped due to which we must be extra cautious while carrying out the rescue operation. Our canine squad played an important role in identifying the location where the people were trapped," he said.

The rescue team said that at least one man trapped in the debris has been spotted and was communicating with them.

Teams of NDRF, State Disaster Response Force, police, and fire brigade are carrying out rescue operations.

Residents said the ceiling of the dining area collapsed from the sixth to the ground floor around 5.30 pm on Thursday. Renovation work was being carried out on the seventh floor of the 18-storey tower.

RS Bhath, the district town planner, said his department will look into the legality of this building. "A team is at the spot and is supporting the police and other agencies. A probe to identify the reasons behind the collapse would be conducted by the district administration, while we will look into the legality of the structure," he said.

The residents were planning a protest against the developer.

India / Gurugram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Algorithms on platforms like Twitter and Facebook are structured to suppress learning and feed information that reinforces biases. Photo: Bloomberg

Fact-checking Covid-19 posts is not working. There is a better way

14m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

From extramarital affairs to corporate espionage, Bangladesh’s private eyes have built a niche clientele

2h | Features
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3h | Panorama
The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Super quick recipe for breakfast

Super quick recipe for breakfast

17h | Videos
Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

22h | Videos
From mechanic to millionaire

From mechanic to millionaire

22h | Videos
MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks