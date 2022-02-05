Gujrat court frees Indian man detained on suspicion of being Bangladeshi 

South Asia

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 09:17 am

Related News

Gujrat court frees Indian man detained on suspicion of being Bangladeshi 

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 09:17 am
Gujrat court frees Indian man detained on suspicion of being Bangladeshi 

The Gujarat High Court (HC) on Friday ordered the conditional release of one Amir Shaikh – some 20 months after he was detained on the suspicion of being a Bangladeshi.

The court's order came following a petition moved by the 38-year-old's mother asserting that her son is an Indian citizen, reports The Times of India.

In June 2020, special operations group (SOG) officials detained Amir, a resident of the neighbouring country's Chandola slums, from his workplace near the Octroi Naka on the suspicion that he is a Bangladeshi citizen. 

Rasidaben, his mother, filed a habeas corpus petition with the HC claiming that her family, which had been affected in the 2002 riots, had been settled in this part of Ahmedabad under a government rehabilitation scheme.

She claimed that the state government in 2010, upon the HC's order, had decided to rehabilitate families who were identified as Indian nationals and who suffered during the 2002 riots.

She presented documents – aadhaar card, election card, and ration card – of her son to prove that her son was indeed an Indian citizen.

Rasidaben stated that her son, like her other children, had been born and brought up in Ahmedabad.

Opposing Rasidaben's plea seeking the release of her son, the SOG asserted its stand that Amir had not been able to establish his Indian citizenship.

The HC sought more documents and ordered their verification.

The petitioner mother filed affidavits in the HC and said, "I am as much a citizen of India as the rest of the citizenry, and so is my detained son. When my husband and I are citizens of India, questioning the origin of my child is out of the question."

She told the court that she and her husband, Sidikbhai, are from different districts in West Bengal and they had migrated to Ahmedabad in 1965.

Their children were born in Ahmedabad, and Amir is their second child, she stated.

Her advocate, Anand Yagnik, submitted that Amir was 36 years of age when detained.

His identification cards show that he was born in 1984. According to Section 3 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, every person born in India on or after 26 January, 1950 but before 1 July, 1987, shall be a citizen by birth.

Since Amir was born before 1987, he is an Indian citizen by birth.

Moreover, since the parents of the detained person were Indian citizens at the time of Amir's birth, he acquired citizenship by descent and according to the law.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Bangladesh / Gujrat High Court / Citizenship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People of earlier generations recall the beautiful place that once was Dhaka before it dwindled into becoming the sprawling urban slum it is today. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Dhaka: Infuriating and yet throbbing in the soul

1h | Panorama
Academic independence cannot be guaranteed if financial donations come with expectations of intellectual conformity and political compliance. Photo: Reuters

When money smells

1h | Panorama
Md Saiful, a once successful millionaire, now sells mobile accessories from a small desk after a fire razed his successful business to the ground. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

A millionaire’s success burnt to ashes

1h | Features
The Joe Rogan on Spotify saga quickly descended into an all-or-nothing online fight between “anti-misinformation” and “pro-free speech” camps. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Rogan shows we are trapped in Spotify's cage

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Facebook loses daily users

Facebook loses daily users

19h | Videos
Crying will reduce body fat!

Crying will reduce body fat!

1d | Videos
Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

1d | Videos
Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

5
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks