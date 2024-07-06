Good Samaritan Bishop of Bangladesh war dies

An Indian bishop who helped Bangladeshi refugees during the 1971 liberation war as a missionary priest dies on the 5 July, says Herald Malaysia.

Retired Bishop George Mamalassery of Tura in Meghalaya state died at 92 at a Church-run hospital.

The prelate was under medication since April this year after he developed breathing troubles.

His funeral is scheduled for July 8.

Mamalassery was "a great missionary who is credited with building the diocese from scratch in 1979," said Auxiliary Bishop Jose Chirackal of Tura.

"We lost a great missionary," Bishop Chirackal told UCA News on July 5.

"He [Mamalassery] will be fondly remembered as a champion of faith and a beacon of hope. His legacy will continue to inspire us," said Conrad K Sangma, chief minister of Meghalaya state.

He was "a man of deep priestly conviction and spirituality, incomparable apostolic zeal," said Father Thomas Manjaly, a close associate when the late bishop headed Tura diocese, covering East and West Garo Hills districts and a part of Goalpara district in the south of Brahmaputra River in Meghalaya.

Priestly virtues characterised in Mamalassery's life and ministry, added Father Manjaly.

The bishop's death "is a huge loss for the Garo Hills," said James K. Sangma, a former minister and a leader of the National People's Party, a regional party based in Christian-majority Meghalaya.The late bishop had in his mind the welfare of the indigenous people, added Bishop Chirackal.

Mamalassery added 23 new parishes to the diocese and was instrumental in building "churches, presbyteries, convents, dispensaries, hostels, and schools," said a statement from Tura diocese.

During his 28 years as bishop after his appointment in 1979, Bishop Mamalassery "built 110 schools, and 24 girls' and 23 boys' hostels all over the Garo Hills," the statement said.

The prelate also took the initiative to build a college with the support of the Salesians of Don Bosco and helped set up 20 dispensaries in rural areas. He built a 150-bed hospital to cater to the indigenous population, mainly the Garos, Rabhas, Koch, and Hajong ethnic groups.

The prelate opened a nursing college, provided free training to the local girls, and started two old-age homes.

He set up a care home for physically challenged people with the help of the Montfort Brothers.

During the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, Mamalassery, "then the parish priest of Dalu parish on the Indo-Bangladesh border, reached out to the displaced people and accommodated the homeless in his parish and provided them food, clothing, shelter and rehabilitation', the statement said.

The war began between the Pakistan army based in West Pakistan and the people of East Pakistan, which resulted in the independence of Bangladesh after causing a genocide.

His best quality was that "he knew the needs of his people," added Bishop Chirackal.

Even after retirement in 2007, Mamalassery continued to serve the diocese, Chirackal said.

Christians make up 75 percent of Meghalaya's 3 million people. Meghalaya along with Mizoram and Nagaland are the only three Christian majority states in India, located in a sparsely populated, fertile mountain range.