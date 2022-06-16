Gold worth Rs 5 lakh recovered from rats in gutter in India's Mumbai

A bag containing gold jewellery worth Rs 5 lakhs was recovered from the clutches of rats who were holed up in a Mumbai drain, the police said.

Police said the jewellery belonged to 45-year-old Sundari Planibel who works as a domestic servant in Goregaon's Gokuldham Colony. The police recovered 10 told gold (approximately 100 grams) jewellery after checking the CCTV footage which showed a few rats taking a bag of gold from a garbage dump into a gutter, the SI said., reports NDTV.

On her way to the bank to deposit her jewellery, she gave her bag of vada pav to two children. When Planibel reached the bank she realised she had kept her jewellery in the same bag. Planibel tried looking for the children in the same area, but couldn't find them.

"Police later recovered the gold jewellery after checking the CCTV footage which showed a few rats taking the bag of gold from the garbage dump to a gutter," Mr Gharge said.