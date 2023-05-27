Gold worth over Tk3.8 crore seized at Bangladesh-India border

TBS Report
27 May, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 09:23 am

Gold worth over Tk3.8 crore seized at Bangladesh-India border

A smuggler disguised as a truck driver was intercepted by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the India-Bangladesh International Border carrying gold worth Tk 3.8 crore.

According to the report, 36 gold biscuits worth nearly Rs 3 (Tk1 = Rs0.77) crore were found on the smugglers at the international border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, says India Today.

The individual planned to smuggle 4797.178 grams of gold, with an estimated value of Rs 2,93,10,758 from Bangladesh into India.

The truck was intercepted by BSF soldiers upon its entry into the Indian side. The truck was taken to a warehouse for a full search, reports India Today.

The search revealed 36 gold biscuits which were concealed behind the speaker box of the truck.

The smuggler, Pradeep Roy Chowdhary, who is a resident of North 24 Parganas district was arrested. Following the search, Chowdhary was handed over to the Customs Department along with the seized gold biscuits.

 

